Publica (PBL) Market Cap Reaches $383,220.00

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Publica has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Publica token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Publica has a total market cap of $383,220.00 and $97.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.02301775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00157513 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00213784 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026506 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026500 BTC.

About Publica

Publica’s genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. The official message board for Publica is medium.com/publicaio. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Publica is publica.io.

Buying and Selling Publica

Publica can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Publica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Publica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Publica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

