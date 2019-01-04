Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of RadNet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

RDNT opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $496.97 million, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. RadNet has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.07 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 32,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $63,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 559,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $407,950 over the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

