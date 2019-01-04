Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. (RPM) Reduced by Seaport Global Securities

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for RPM International in a report released on Thursday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

RPM International stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. RPM International has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $68.13.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Ballbach acquired 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.53 per share, for a total transaction of $200,020.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,367.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.