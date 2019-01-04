QHY Group (QHYG) Chairman Purchases $82,299.30 in Stock

QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG) Chairman Mao Xu acquired 8,229,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $82,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of QHYG opened at $0.33 on Friday.

QHY Group Company Profile

QHY Group, through its subsidiary, PBG Water Solutions International, Inc, develops wastewater treatment solutions. The company was formerly known as Yakun International Investment & Holding Group and changed its name to QHY Group in September 2018. QHY Group was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

