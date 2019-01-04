Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.27 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00058562 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, CoinExchange, Coinrail and Bit-Z. Qtum has a market capitalization of $202.15 million and $123.53 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00017065 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,158,448 coins and its circulating supply is 89,158,448 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, DigiFinex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bittrex, Coindeal, LBank, Binance, Huobi, OTCBTC, Bithumb, CoinEgg, BigONE, BCEX, HBUS, Iquant, Exrates, BitForex, LiteBit.eu, ABCC, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, Liquid, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, GOPAX, DragonEX, CoinEx, Kucoin, Bleutrade, Allcoin, Bitfinex, Upbit, Coinone, Bibox, OKEx, Coinrail, Ovis, Liqui, Poloniex, Crex24, ZB.COM, Coinnest, EXX and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.