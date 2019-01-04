Qudian (QD) and Golden Bull (DNJR) Financial Review

Qudian (NYSE:QD) and Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and Golden Bull’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian 30.49% 22.42% 12.53% Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Golden Bull shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Qudian and Golden Bull, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 5 0 0 2.00 Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qudian currently has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 306.18%. Given Qudian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qudian is more favorable than Golden Bull.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qudian and Golden Bull’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $733.96 million 1.97 $332.67 million N/A N/A Golden Bull $6.95 million 14.89 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Bull.

Summary

Qudian beats Golden Bull on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc. provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Golden Bull Company Profile

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

