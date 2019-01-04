Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Quest Diagnostics is currently refocusing on diagnostic information services business and disciplined capital deployment. The company’s’ acquisitions and collaborations with hospitals and integrated delivery networks (the latest being Provant Health) continue to act as major growth drivers. We are upbeat about the company entering into a strategic partnership agreement with UnitedHealthcare. On the flip side, after a disappointing third quarter performance, we are still concerned about factors like unfavorable changes in prescription drug monitoring, vitamin D testing and hepatitis C testing marketplace that can dent growth going forward. Also, in the last-reported quarter, a rise in patient concession impacted the top line, resulting in a decline in revenue per requisition. Tough competition and reimbursement issues are other concerns. Overall, Quest Diagnostics has underperformed its industry in the past six months.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.81.

Shares of DGX opened at $80.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,500,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,725,000 after buying an additional 201,951 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,708,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,882,000 after buying an additional 306,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,459,000 after buying an additional 1,147,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,737,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,048,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,223,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

