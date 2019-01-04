Qutoutiao (QTT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Qutoutiao Inc. is a mobile content aggregator primarily in China. The Company believes that it represents a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and its technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Qutoutiao Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QTT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Qutoutiao in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Qutoutiao in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Qutoutiao in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock.

Shares of Qutoutiao stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Qutoutiao has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. Research analysts predict that Qutoutiao will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qutoutiao stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

