R1 RCM (RCM) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) traded up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.97. 1,136,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 904,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $876.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 132.32% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 20,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $174,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $655,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 66,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $3,382,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “R1 RCM (RCM) Trading 6% Higher” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/r1-rcm-rcm-trading-6-higher.html.

About R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.