Radius Health (RDUS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Radius Health stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.94. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.17. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 140.79% and a negative net margin of 346.67%. The company had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, VP Joseph Francis Kelly bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $47,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $938,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,650,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,010,316.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,330 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Radius Health in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

