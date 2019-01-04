Ralph Izzo Sells 52,406 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $2,665,893.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 462,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,538,871.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $2,902,823.73.

On Thursday, November 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,774,897.70.

NYSE:PEG opened at $50.82 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

