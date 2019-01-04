Randgold Resources (GOLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOLD. BidaskClub upgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Macquarie lowered Randgold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Randgold Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randgold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

GOLD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,803,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.23. Randgold Resources has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $243.57 million for the quarter. Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 21.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Randgold Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,945,000 after buying an additional 441,386 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,242,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,730,000 after buying an additional 307,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,238,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,907,000 after buying an additional 266,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,028,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,097,000 after buying an additional 828,938 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 865,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,033,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

