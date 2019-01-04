Ratecoin (XRA) Price Tops $0.0005

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Ratecoin has a market cap of $65,968.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002618 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000390 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002682 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum.

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

