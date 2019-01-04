Raymond James Upgrades CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) from a mkt perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.20.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $108.12. 69,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,870. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $117.60.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 92.78%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $95,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 18.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 17.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

