RBC Bearings (ROLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ROLL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $123.69 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $111.61 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.42.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $172.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $162,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,774,000 after acquiring an additional 55,182 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 554,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 80,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

