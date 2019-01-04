Rcoin (RCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00

Rcoin (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Rcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Rcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Rcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rcoin alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00015739 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000312 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006964 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000833 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Rcoin Profile

Rcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. The official website for Rcoin is www.rcoineu.com. Rcoin’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token.

Buying and Selling Rcoin

Rcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.