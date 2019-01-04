Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Just Eat (JE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Just Eat (LON: JE):

1/2/2019 – Just Eat had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/31/2018 – Just Eat was given a new GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2018 – Just Eat was given a new GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Just Eat had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on the stock.

12/18/2018 – Just Eat was given a new GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2018 – Just Eat had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on the stock.

12/12/2018 – Just Eat had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/6/2018 – Just Eat had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

12/4/2018 – Just Eat was given a new GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2018 – Just Eat had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/28/2018 – Just Eat had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2018 – Just Eat was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 603 ($7.88) price target on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Just Eat was given a new GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Just Eat had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 900 ($11.76). They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Just Eat had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 650 ($8.49). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Just Eat was given a new GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Just Eat was given a new GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON JE traded up GBX 19.80 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 590.40 ($7.71). 1,204,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. Just Eat PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

In other Just Eat news, insider Helen A. Weir sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.70), for a total value of £29,450 ($38,481.64).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

