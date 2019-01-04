Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE):

1/2/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/31/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/18/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/12/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/26/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/23/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/15/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/15/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/8/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/7/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RARE opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.31. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 508.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $334,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,198.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 31,550 shares of company stock worth $2,049,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 358.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 52.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

