Red Hat Inc (RHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) will report $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Red Hat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Red Hat posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Hat will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Hat.

Get Red Hat alerts:

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The open-source software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Red Hat had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Red Hat to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Red Hat from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. OTR Global cut shares of Red Hat to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

In related news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,214,223.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $453,984 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHT. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Red Hat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,254 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Red Hat during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.62. The stock had a trading volume of 98,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Red Hat has a 52-week low of $115.31 and a 52-week high of $179.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.60.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Hat (RHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.