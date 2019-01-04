Red Hat Inc (RHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of Red Hat in a report on Monday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Nomura lowered shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of RHT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $173.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,502. Red Hat has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $179.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The open-source software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Red Hat had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Red Hat’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Hat will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,627 shares in the company, valued at $45,214,223.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $453,984. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 5.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,524 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,755 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 28.1% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 9.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,893 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

