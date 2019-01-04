RefToken (REF) Price Reaches $0.75 on Top Exchanges

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, RefToken has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RefToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00019714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and OKEx. RefToken has a market cap of $561,010.00 and approximately $34,985.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

RefToken Token Profile

RefToken is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 745,939 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RefToken Token Trading

RefToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

