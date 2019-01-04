Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.79 Million Holdings in Acacia Research Corp (ACTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,370,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Acacia Research worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acacia Research by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,459,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 729,381 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Fondren Management LP grew its position in Acacia Research by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 1,218,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 138,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

In other news, Director Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia bought 15,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc W. Booth bought 10,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 70,346 shares of company stock valued at $213,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

ACTG stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Acacia Research Corp has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 237.71% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.79 Million Holdings in Acacia Research Corp (ACTG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-10-79-million-holdings-in-acacia-research-corp-actg.html.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.