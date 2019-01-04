Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 45.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 24.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 166,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,096 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 3rd quarter worth $24,016,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 224,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.51. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

