RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) SVP Jonathan Paradine Sells 20,000 Shares

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 20,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $2,655,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Paradine also recently made the following trade(s):

NYSE:RNR opened at $128.31 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.50 and a 12-month high of $142.56. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.42. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($13.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,103,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,159,000 after buying an additional 59,867 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $1,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,159,000 after buying an additional 59,867 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13,469.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 25,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $161.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

