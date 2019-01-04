RenaissanceRe (RNR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “RenaissanceRe remains exposed to high severity loss associated with catastrophic events on a worldwide basis, which is a huge concern. Moreover, an increasing debt-level due to buyouts, joint ventures as well as investments also continue to weigh on RenaissanceRe’s margins. However, its shares have gained in a year’s time, against its industry’s decline in the same time frame. It has also been witnessing steady premium growth over the last few quarters. The company has been undertaking divestitures to streamline its operations as well as acquiring companies to strengthen its business.”

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $161.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

NYSE RNR traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $116.50 and a 12 month high of $142.56.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($13.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total transaction of $2,655,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,582,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $103,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,280. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,331.5% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 13,469.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenaissanceRe (RNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.