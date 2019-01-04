Renmin Tianli Group (ABAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Renmin Tianli Group Inc (NASDAQ:ABAC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,419,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19,547% from the previous session’s volume of 7,226 shares.The stock last traded at $1.36 and had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Renmin Tianli Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Renmin Tianli Group (NASDAQ:ABAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Renmin Tianli Group had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.

Renmin Tianli Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABAC)

Renmin Tianli Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the business of breeding, raising, and selling hogs in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hog Farming and Retail. The Hog Farming segment offers black market hogs, black breeder hogs, and processed black pork products primarily to hog brokers, hog farmers, and slaughterhouses.

