Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) Receives GBX 362.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 362.22 ($4.73).

Several research firms have recently commented on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

LON RTO traded up GBX 10.80 ($0.14) on Friday, hitting GBX 334.90 ($4.38). The stock had a trading volume of 2,999,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 238.20 ($3.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 338.80 ($4.43).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

