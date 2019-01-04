Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,884 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY were worth $37,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 312.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 283.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 69.7% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 83.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $809.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

