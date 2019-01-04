Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Murphy USA Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a report released on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

Murphy USA stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.00. Murphy USA has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

