Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT: ISP) recently:

1/1/2019 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.30 ($2.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2018 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

12/26/2018 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.30 ($2.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2018 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

12/20/2018 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.30 ($2.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

12/14/2018 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.40 ($2.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2018 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.60 ($3.02) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.60 ($3.02) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €1.95 ($2.27) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.60 ($3.02) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.20 ($2.56) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.90 ($3.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/6/2018 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.50 ($2.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €1.95 ($2.27) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

