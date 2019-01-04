Research Analysts Set Expectations for Apache Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apache in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Apache from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apache to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on Apache in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $55.00 target price on Apache and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

NYSE APA opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 113.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.53. Apache has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 416.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apache by 6.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Apache by 4.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apache by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apache by 3.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Apache by 4.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

