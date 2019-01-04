resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TORC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

resTORbio stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,762. The company has a market cap of $241.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. resTORbio has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. On average, research analysts predict that resTORbio will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in resTORbio by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 288,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in resTORbio by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in resTORbio by 10.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 983,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 93,402 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in resTORbio in the third quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in resTORbio by 46.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 149,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

