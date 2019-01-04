Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

ROIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,113,000 after buying an additional 116,444 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,207,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,014,000 after buying an additional 1,735,231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 559,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 424.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 45,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

