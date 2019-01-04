Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) CEO Thomas J. Shaw Buys 75,000 Shares

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) CEO Thomas J. Shaw acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,888,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,194,482.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $0.63 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.08.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.12% of Retractable Technologies worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

