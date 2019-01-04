Reviewing America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) and Fincera (YUANF)

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) and Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

America’s Car-Mart has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fincera has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for America’s Car-Mart and Fincera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 0 2 2 0 2.50 Fincera 0 0 0 0 N/A

America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus price target of $90.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.31%. Given America’s Car-Mart’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe America’s Car-Mart is more favorable than Fincera.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Fincera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $612.20 million 0.79 $36.50 million $3.60 19.69 Fincera $156.69 million 4.99 -$1.28 million N/A N/A

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than Fincera.

Profitability

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Fincera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart 7.06% 15.52% 7.85% Fincera 26.44% 176.83% 5.59%

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats Fincera on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About Fincera

Fincera Inc. focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs. Its e-commerce products comprise TruShip, an online e-commerce platform for trucking industry merchants; AutoChekk, an e-commerce platform for the passenger vehicle industry; and PingPing, an e-commerce platform for small businesses to establish an online presence. The company also owns and leases office space; and operates and manages Shijiazhuang Hilton hotel in the Kaiyuan Finance Center building. The company was formerly known as AutoChina International Limited and changed its name to Fincera Inc. in July 2015. Fincera Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China. Fincera Inc. is a subsidiary of Honest Best International Ltd.

