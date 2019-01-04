Reviewing Cleveland BioLabs (CBLI) & Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland BioLabs and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs -245.29% -75.80% -56.63% Sorrento Therapeutics -303.79% -46.62% -22.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and Sorrento Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 497.17%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Cleveland BioLabs.

Volatility & Risk

Cleveland BioLabs has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cleveland BioLabs and Sorrento Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs $1.95 million 7.71 -$9.70 million N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics $151.86 million 1.99 $9.13 million $0.13 19.00

Sorrento Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cleveland BioLabs.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics beats Cleveland BioLabs on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines. The company's product candidate is entolimod, an immune-stimulatory agent, which is used as a medical radiation countermeasure and an immunotherapy for oncology and other indications. Its development programs include CBLB612, which is in preclinical studies, a synthetic molecule that activates the toll-like heterodimeric receptor 2/6 and stimulated white blood cell generation; and that has completed Phase II for treating myelosuppressive prophylaxis in patients with breast cancer receiving doxorubicin-cyclophosphamide chemotherapy. The company is also developing Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with the Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells. It is developing CD38 Directed CAR-T, a cellular therapy used for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases; CD123 Directed CAR-T for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and human antibodies, including PD-1, PD-L1, CD38, CD123, CD47, c-MET, VEGFR2, CCR2, OX40, TIGIT, and CD137. The company is also developing intracellular targeting antibodies comprising STAT3, Mutant KRAS, MYC, p53, and TAU to modulate the evolution of cancer, inflammation, autoimmune diseases, diabetes, central nervous system diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and viral infections; and oncolytic viruses that infect and selectively multiply in and destroy tumor cells without damaging healthy tissue. In addition, it offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. The company has a licensing agreement with Mabtech Limited to develop and commercialize multiple prespecified biosimilar and biobetter antibodies from based on Erbitux, Remicade, Xolair, and Simulect. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

