Reviewing Marketing Alliance (MAAL) and Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Marketing Alliance alerts:

14.6% of Crawford & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of Crawford & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Marketing Alliance pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Crawford & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Crawford & Company pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Marketing Alliance has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford & Company has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marketing Alliance and Crawford & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marketing Alliance 4.17% N/A N/A Crawford & Company 1.03% 23.46% 5.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marketing Alliance and Crawford & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Crawford & Company 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marketing Alliance and Crawford & Company’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marketing Alliance $31.23 million 0.78 $1.45 million N/A N/A Crawford & Company $1.16 billion 0.42 $27.66 million $0.87 10.09

Crawford & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Alliance.

Summary

Crawford & Company beats Marketing Alliance on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. Crawford conducts its operations through four segments: U.S. Services, which primarily serves the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United States; International, which serves the property and casualty insurance company, and self-insurance markets outside the United States; Broadspire, which serves the self-insurance marketplace, primarily in the United States, and Garden City Group, which serves the class action, regulatory, mass tort, bankruptcy and other legal settlement markets, primarily in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.