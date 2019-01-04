Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) were up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 2,471,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,004,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RWLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.85.

The firm has a market cap of $6.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 352.11% and a negative return on equity of 3,654.32%.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

