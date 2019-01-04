Richard A. Freeman Sells 31,421 Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (CEM) Stock

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Portfolio Manager Richard A. Freeman sold 31,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $317,980.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard A. Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 26th, Richard A. Freeman sold 26,611 shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $261,586.13.

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $10.75 on Friday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 106,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 73,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,501,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,323,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,217,000 after acquiring an additional 696,948 shares during the last quarter.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

