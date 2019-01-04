RingCentral Inc (RNG) Stake Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,751,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of RingCentral worth $628,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $279,076,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,764,000 after acquiring an additional 623,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 781.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 658,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 583,706 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 604.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 376,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 322,707 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,752,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,363,000 after purchasing an additional 289,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of RingCentral from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.47.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $188,322.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,069,134.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 51,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $4,414,746.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,609 shares of company stock worth $19,144,138 over the last three months. 11.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $78.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -224.06 and a beta of 0.97. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $173.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

