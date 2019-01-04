Ripto Bux Achieves Market Capitalization of $42,521.00 (RBX)

Ripto Bux (CURRENCY:RBX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Ripto Bux token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripto Bux has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Ripto Bux has a market capitalization of $42,521.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ripto Bux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.02273190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00159589 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00199707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Ripto Bux Profile

Ripto Bux’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2017. Ripto Bux’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,236,123 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripto Bux is /r/riptobux. Ripto Bux’s official Twitter account is @riptobux. Ripto Bux’s official message board is medium.com/@riptobux. Ripto Bux’s official website is riptobux.com.

Buying and Selling Ripto Bux

Ripto Bux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripto Bux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripto Bux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripto Bux using one of the exchanges listed above.

