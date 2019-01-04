Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (RIV) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE RIV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. 74,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,925. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Galley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $29,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

