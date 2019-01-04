RMR Group (RMR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of RMR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.50.

Get RMR Group alerts:

Shares of RMR opened at $52.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.08. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $98.00.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.32 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,014,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,157,000 after acquiring an additional 104,256 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,014,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,157,000 after acquiring an additional 104,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 89.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.