Robert Talbut Purchases 1,545 Shares of Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (SCP) Stock

Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) insider Robert Talbut acquired 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £6,998.85 ($9,145.24).

Shares of SCP stock opened at GBX 4.46 ($0.06) on Friday. Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc has a twelve month low of GBX 445.53 ($5.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 566 ($7.40).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a GBX 12.70 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd.

About Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

