Rock (RKT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,504.00

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded up 60.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Rock has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $1,504.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rock has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. One Rock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.02277232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00155997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00199248 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026072 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026079 BTC.

About Rock

Rock’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,253,525 tokens. Rock’s official website is gbx.gi. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rock

Rock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.