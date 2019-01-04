Ronald O. Perelman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Revlon Inc (REV) Stock

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $251,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

REV stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Revlon Inc has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $655.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on REV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Revlon by 51.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,039 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Revlon by 7.2% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,001,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 67,364 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revlon in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Revlon by 18.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revlon in the third quarter worth about $2,810,000. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

