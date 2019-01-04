Rostelecom OJSC (ROSYY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:ROSYY opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Rostelecom OJSC has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.91.

About Rostelecom OJSC

Public Joint Stock Company Long-Distance and International Telecommunications Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

