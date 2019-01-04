Rowan Companies (RDC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

RDC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Shares of RDC stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.22. Rowan Companies has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.39 million. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rowan Companies will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Rowan Companies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rowan Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Rowan Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rowan Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Rowan Companies by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

