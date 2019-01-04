RPC (RES) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

RPC (NYSE:RES) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RES has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of RPC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $14.00 price target on shares of RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RPC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

RES opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.01. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $439.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.54 million. RPC had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 20.48%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that RPC will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RPC during the third quarter worth about $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 101.1% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the third quarter worth about $180,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 484.4% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

