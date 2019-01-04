RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 198 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,600. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $278.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. RR Donnelley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,910,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 565,996 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 179.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 20,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after buying an additional 565,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 101.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 310,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

